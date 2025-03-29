Hindustan Aeronautics bags orders of Rs 62,700 cr from Ministry of Defence

For supply of 156 light combat helicopters to Indian Army and Indian Air Force

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that the Ministry of Defence signed two contracts with the Company today for supply of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), Prachand to Indian Army (90 Nos) and Indian Air Force (66 Nos) along with training and other associated equipment worth around Rs. 62,700 crore excluding taxes.

