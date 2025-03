The Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical at its meeting held on 29 March 2025 has approved the conversion of 1,44,118 no. of 0.01% Unsecured Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) held by the Company, into equity shares of Himadri Birla Tyre Manufacturer (HBTMPL). By this conversion the Company will be holding 49% of paid-up equity share capital of HBTMPL.

