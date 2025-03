Power Mech Projects has secured a ₹972.135 crores (excluding GST) order from National Highways Authority of India for Construction of 4 laning Bypass to NH-114A Connecting NH-333 and NH-133 (Deoghar Bypass) from design km 0.000 to design Km 49.000 (Total Length - 49.000 km) in the state of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity mode.

