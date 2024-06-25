Cipla Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1499.25, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 46.71% in last one year as compared to a 26.69% rally in NIFTY and a 45.63% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1499.25, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 23679.75. The Sensex is at 77916.26, up 0.74%.Cipla Ltd has gained around 1.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19521.15, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1499.9, down 0.46% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 32.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

