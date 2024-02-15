Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 103.55 points or 1.61% at 6531.9 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NHPC Ltd (up 4.81%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.09%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.89%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.23%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 2.1%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.69%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.11%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.69%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.31%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 1.52%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.36%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 56.37 or 0.08% at 71766.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.7 points or 0.07% at 21825.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 517.28 points or 1.15% at 45313.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 100.57 points or 0.75% at 13465.2.

On BSE,2203 shares were trading in green, 871 were trading in red and 75 were unchanged.

