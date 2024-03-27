Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares gain

Power shares gain

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 81.01 points or 1.24% at 6627.37 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (up 6.83%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 3.67%),Siemens Ltd (up 3.29%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.95%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.58%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.3%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.97%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 0.77%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.4%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.21%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 346.71 or 0.48% at 72817.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.15 points or 0.47% at 22108.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 348.34 points or 0.82% at 43074.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.1 points or 0.48% at 13310.49.

On BSE,2036 shares were trading in green, 939 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

