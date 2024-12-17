Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 10.28 points or 0.14% at 7571.83 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.37%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.82%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.66%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.12%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 0.1%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.07%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.87%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.52%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.51%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 24.63 or 0.04% at 57252.25.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 12.81 points or 0.08% at 16550.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 104.7 points or 0.42% at 24563.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 335.51 points or 0.41% at 81413.06.

On BSE,1797 shares were trading in green, 1394 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

