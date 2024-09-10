Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power shares rise

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Power stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Power index rising 79.31 points or 1% at 8032.58 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 3.67%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.08%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.88%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.05%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.93%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.89%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.72%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.33%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.45%), moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 654.32 or 1.18% at 56268.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 177.13 points or 1.07% at 16731.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.3 points or 0.15% at 24972.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 94.3 points or 0.12% at 81653.84.

On BSE,2455 shares were trading in green, 652 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

