Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 43.1 points or 1.37% at 3185.51 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Avantel Ltd (up 3.14%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.8%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.52%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.51%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.8%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.53%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.44%), ITI Ltd (up 1.38%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.22%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.17%), turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 654.32 or 1.18% at 56268.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 177.13 points or 1.07% at 16731.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.3 points or 0.15% at 24972.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 94.3 points or 0.12% at 81653.84.

On BSE,2455 shares were trading in green, 652 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

