Power stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Power index increasing 278.21 points or 3.81% at 7587.65 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 11.75%), Adani Power Ltd (up 7.28%),NHPC Ltd (up 6.11%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 5.06%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 4.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 4.02%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.27%), Siemens Ltd (up 3.02%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.95%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.82%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1115.04 or 2.41% at 47392.59.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 273.5 points or 1.89% at 14757.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.9 points or 0.56% at 22747.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 423.89 points or 0.57% at 74806.13.

On BSE,2570 shares were trading in green, 442 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

