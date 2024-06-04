Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys collaborates with Nihon Chouzai to enhance online medication services in Japan

Infosys collaborates with Nihon Chouzai to enhance online medication services in Japan

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Infosys announced its collaboration with Nihon Chouzai (TSE), Japan's leading dispensing pharmacy chain, to expand healthcare access in Japan with enhanced online medication guidance services and payment solutions. As part of this collaboration, Infosys has developed a mobile application, NiCOMS, a pioneering telemedicine service that enables patients to receive remote medication guidance from registered pharmacists, eliminating the need for pharmacy visits.

Nihon Chouzai in collaboration with Infosys launched the web version of NiCOMS in September 2020. With an existing registered userbase of over 1,800,000, the mobile application will now integrate with OkusuriTechoPlus, Nihon Chouzai's digital medication notebook, by merging the account and authentication processes. Infosys adopted an agile approach to develop the NiCOMS mobile app, allowing the company to nimbly adapt to evolving requirements driven by deregulation and COVID-19. The online medication guidance service on NiCOMS allows patients across Japan to receive medication instructions, consultations, and make payments during video calls with pharmacists. The responsive user interface enhances compatibility across a wide range of terminals, operating systems, and browsers, ensuring accessibility for all users and a smooth experience across devices.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

