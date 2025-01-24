Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Utilities index rising 48.78 points or 0.95% at 5178.9 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.85%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.62%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.06%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 0.81%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.65%), EMS Ltd (up 0.64%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 0.08%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 2.29%), PTC India Ltd (down 2.23%), and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 1.99%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 305.04 or 0.6% at 50945.25.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 68.17 points or 0.45% at 14959.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.15 points or 0.05% at 23194.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 26.6 points or 0.03% at 76546.98.

On BSE,1402 shares were trading in green, 1547 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

