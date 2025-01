HFCL has secured advance purchase orders aggregating to Rs 2,167.65 crore for supply of optical fiber cables, telecom equipment & related accessories along with maintenance of the telecom equipment for 10 years including 01 year warranty period, for BharatNet Phase III in Uttar Pradesh (East) Telecom Circle and Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circle, from Rail Vikas Nigam.

