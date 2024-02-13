Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 39.95 points or 0.63% at 6259.1 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.15%), Adani Power Ltd (down 3.5%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.43%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 2.61%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.25%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.83%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.05%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.54%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 5.15%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.01%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.8%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 488.79 or 0.69% at 71561.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.05 points or 0.55% at 21734.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 33.33 points or 0.08% at 44173.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.59 points or 0.22% at 13199.27.

On BSE,1566 shares were trading in green, 2237 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

