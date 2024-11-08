Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 31.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.95% to Rs 24675.20 croreNet profit of Steel Authority of India declined 31.28% to Rs 897.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1305.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.95% to Rs 24675.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29712.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24675.2029712.07 -17 OPM %11.8013.04 -PBDT2477.273511.33 -29 PBT1173.342184.74 -46 NP897.151305.59 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News