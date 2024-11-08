Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 31.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.95% to Rs 24675.20 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India declined 31.28% to Rs 897.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1305.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.95% to Rs 24675.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29712.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24675.2029712.0711.8013.042477.273511.331173.342184.74897.151305.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News