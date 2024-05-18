Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 198.10% in the March 2024 quarter

IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 198.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 47.62% to Rs 30.35 crore

Net profit of IRIS Business Services rose 198.10% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.62% to Rs 30.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 103.51% to Rs 8.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.05% to Rs 102.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.3520.56 48 102.3073.57 39 OPM %21.1213.86 -14.8813.05 - PBDT6.303.10 103 14.739.91 49 PBT5.321.94 174 10.215.20 96 NP4.711.58 198 8.694.27 104

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

KPI Green Energy standalone net profit rises 198.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 56.50% in the March 2024 quarter

IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 151.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Trehan Iris - Real Estate Pioneer of Creating Landmark Projects

Trident consolidated net profit declines 56.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 54.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 28.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Aris International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit declines 11.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story