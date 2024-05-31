N K Textile Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

N K Textile Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

