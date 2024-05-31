Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N K Textile Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

N K Textile Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

N K Textile Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.01 100 0.060.05 20 OPM %00 -00 - PBDT00 0 00 0 PBT00 0 00 0 NP00 0 00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sunil Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Eraaya Lifespaces reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Roselabs Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Euro Asia Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Aashrit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Globus Spirits standalone net profit declines 98.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 55.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Jeet Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Wardwizard Foods &amp; Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story