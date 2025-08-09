Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit declines 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.43% to Rs 77.53 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals declined 20.31% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.43% to Rs 77.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.77.5371.5013.2215.109.7211.377.159.115.576.99

