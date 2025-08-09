Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 21.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 1103.76 crore

Net profit of Precision Wires India rose 21.86% to Rs 27.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 1103.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 952.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1103.76952.155.344.7542.2434.3436.1829.8427.0922.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News