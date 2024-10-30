Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.64% to Rs 14.81 crore

Net Loss of Asit C Mehta Financial Services reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.64% to Rs 14.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.8111.007.16-3.270.05-1.97-0.45-2.35-0.34-2.32

