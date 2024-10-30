Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 11.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 3703.88 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company declined 11.18% to Rs 111.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 125.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 3703.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3205.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3703.883205.583.965.16148.80167.11148.80167.11111.29125.30

