Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit rises 319.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers rose 319.03% to Rs 47.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 867.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 851.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.867.67851.1711.918.3780.2528.3964.1416.0947.5611.35

