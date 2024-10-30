Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit rises 319.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.94% to Rs 867.67 croreNet profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers rose 319.03% to Rs 47.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 867.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 851.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales867.67851.17 2 OPM %11.918.37 -PBDT80.2528.39 183 PBT64.1416.09 299 NP47.5611.35 319
Powered by Capital Market - Live News