Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit rises 319.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 1.94% to Rs 867.67 crore

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers rose 319.03% to Rs 47.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 867.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 851.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales867.67851.17 2 OPM %11.918.37 -PBDT80.2528.39 183 PBT64.1416.09 299 NP47.5611.35 319

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

