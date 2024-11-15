Sancode Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 1239.53% to Rs 5.76 crore

Net Loss of Sancode Technologies reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1239.53% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.760.43 1240 OPM %-16.67-193.02 -PBDT-0.92-0.83 -11 PBT-0.97-0.83 -17 NP-0.50-0.83 40

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

