Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 5.10% to Rs 699.14 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries rose 43.53% to Rs 84.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.10% to Rs 699.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 736.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales699.14736.72 -5 OPM %13.1610.25 -PBDT99.0486.51 14 PBT78.8877.70 2 NP84.1858.65 44

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

