Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.10% to Rs 699.14 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries rose 43.53% to Rs 84.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.10% to Rs 699.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 736.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.699.14736.7213.1610.2599.0486.5178.8877.7084.1858.65

