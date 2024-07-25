Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.10% to Rs 699.14 croreNet profit of Praj Industries rose 43.53% to Rs 84.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.10% to Rs 699.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 736.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales699.14736.72 -5 OPM %13.1610.25 -PBDT99.0486.51 14 PBT78.8877.70 2 NP84.1858.65 44
