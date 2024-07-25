Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Swastik Safe Deposit &amp; Investments standalone net profit declines 71.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments declined 71.25% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.23 -9 OPM %76.1982.61 -PBDT0.160.19 -16 PBT0.160.19 -16 NP0.230.80 -71

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

