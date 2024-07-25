Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 25.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 21.20 croreNet profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 25.83% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 21.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.2020.19 5 OPM %11.428.22 -PBDT2.041.42 44 PBT1.711.20 43 NP1.511.20 26
