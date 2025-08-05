Prakash Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd and New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2025.

Prakash Industries Ltd spiked 13.30% to Rs 189.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73662 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd surged 9.78% to Rs 915.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61232 shares in the past one month. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd soared 9.76% to Rs 9870. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 93105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15338 shares in the past one month. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd added 9.49% to Rs 5238.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 257 shares in the past one month.