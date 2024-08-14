Nandan Denim standalone net profit rises 338.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Sales rise 30.17% to Rs 721.62 crore

Net profit of Nandan Denim rose 338.01% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.17% to Rs 721.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 554.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales721.62554.37 30 OPM %4.473.67 -PBDT24.8911.93 109 PBT11.302.25 402 NP7.491.71 338

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

