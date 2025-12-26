Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prakash Steelage Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Prakash Steelage Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dec 26 2025
Panacea Biotec Ltd, Hisar Metal Industries Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup and Rico Auto Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 December 2025.

Prakash Steelage Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 4.98 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30932 shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd soared 13.97% to Rs 408.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4604 shares in the past one month.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd spiked 12.65% to Rs 187. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 632 shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup exploded 12.08% to Rs 12.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9147 shares in the past one month.

Rico Auto Industries Ltd advanced 11.83% to Rs 140.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dec 26 2025

