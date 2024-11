Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 65.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.43% to Rs 19.25 crore

Net profit of Prakash Steelage declined 65.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.43% to Rs 19.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.2525.141.094.140.651.010.420.800.280.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News