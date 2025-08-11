Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 21.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.48% to Rs 143.03 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies rose 21.63% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.48% to Rs 143.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.143.03128.308.477.4912.8010.8110.999.078.216.75

