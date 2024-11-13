Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 28.27 crore

Net Loss of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 28.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.2724.99 13 OPM %2.414.60 -PBDT-0.65-0.01 -6400 PBT-1.91-1.54 -24 NP-0.99-0.93 -6

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

