Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit rises 120.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.99% to Rs 24.11 croreNet profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile rose 120.11% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.99% to Rs 24.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.1116.98 42 OPM %-5.68-8.24 -PBDT4.422.78 59 PBT4.252.69 58 NP4.051.84 120
