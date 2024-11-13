Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit rises 120.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.99% to Rs 24.11 crore

Net profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile rose 120.11% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.99% to Rs 24.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.1116.98-5.68-8.244.422.784.252.694.051.84

