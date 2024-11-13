Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit rises 120.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Sales rise 41.99% to Rs 24.11 crore

Net profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile rose 120.11% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.99% to Rs 24.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.1116.98 42 OPM %-5.68-8.24 -PBDT4.422.78 59 PBT4.252.69 58 NP4.051.84 120

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

