Mahamaya Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 80.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.70% to Rs 154.74 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries declined 80.73% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 154.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.154.74185.771.902.232.073.300.151.540.211.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News