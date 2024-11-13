Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit rises 285.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 92.31% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Ushakiran Finance rose 285.71% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 92.31% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.250.1388.0061.540.340.080.330.070.270.07

