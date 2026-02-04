Associate Sponsors

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:19 PM IST
Sales decline 10.48% to Rs 51.09 crore

Net Loss of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reported to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.48% to Rs 51.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales51.0957.07 -10 OPM %4.27-1.75 -PBDT1.00-2.13 LP PBT-0.16-3.39 95 NP-1.86-4.96 63

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

