Karnika Industries standalone net profit rises 29.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.97% to Rs 69.73 crore

Net profit of Karnika Industries rose 29.34% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.69.7371.1320.7214.1913.179.9512.769.709.397.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News