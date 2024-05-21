Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 42.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 42.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 386.53 crore

Net profit of Prataap Snacks declined 42.71% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 386.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 397.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 161.55% to Rs 53.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 1610.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1641.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales386.53397.91 -3 1610.151641.71 -2 OPM %9.174.75 -8.763.80 - PBDT36.0618.91 91 143.7763.64 126 PBT16.903.63 366 77.411.51 5026 NP12.3821.61 -43 53.1220.31 162

