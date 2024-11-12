Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 62.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 438.75 crore

Net profit of Prataap Snacks declined 62.77% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 438.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 431.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales438.75431.47 2 OPM %4.368.79 -PBDT20.0838.49 -48 PBT2.3423.01 -90 NP6.1516.52 -63

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

