Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 62.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 438.75 crore

Net profit of Prataap Snacks declined 62.77% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 438.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 431.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.438.75431.474.368.7920.0838.492.3423.016.1516.52

