Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 62.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 438.75 croreNet profit of Prataap Snacks declined 62.77% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 438.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 431.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales438.75431.47 2 OPM %4.368.79 -PBDT20.0838.49 -48 PBT2.3423.01 -90 NP6.1516.52 -63
