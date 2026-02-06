Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pratiksha Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pratiksha Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 90.48% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Pratiksha Chemicals reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 90.48% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.161.68 -90 OPM %68.75-26.19 -PBDT0.18-0.52 LP PBT0.18-0.52 LP NP0.09-0.42 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 206.01% in the December 2025 quarter

HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 7.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 46.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the December 2025 quarter

ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 52.52% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story