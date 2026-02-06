Pratiksha Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 90.48% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Pratiksha Chemicals reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 90.48% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.161.68 -90 OPM %68.75-26.19 -PBDT0.18-0.52 LP PBT0.18-0.52 LP NP0.09-0.42 LP
