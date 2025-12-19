Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Inds gains as RCPL acquires majority stake in Udhaiyam

Reliance Inds gains as RCPL acquires majority stake in Udhaiyam

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Reliance Industries advanced 1.52% to Rs 1,567.90 after the company's FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has acquired a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods (Udhaiyams), to expand its branded staples portfolio.

Under the joint venture agreement, RCPL holds a majority stake, while Udhaiyams erstwhile owners hold a minority stake in the company. This joint venture will bolster RCPLs efforts to offer global quality at affordable prices to millions of consumers across the country.

The deal brings Tamil Nadus heritage nutrition brand, Udhaiyam, under RCPLs fold, adding strength to the FMCG majors branded staples portfolio. Through this acquisition, RCPL further reaffirms its commitment to the companys core philosophy of promoting Indias heritage and legacy brands.

T. Krishnakumar, director, Reliance Consumer Products, said, Udhaiyam is a brand that needs no introduction. It has been serving healthy food choices to consumers for decades and is a true reflection of Tamil Nadus rich heritage enriched with its scientific temper and superior quality.

We are very excited to announce this joint venture, as it further strengthens RCPLs presence in the branded staples space. This initiative also reaffirms our commitment to offering global-quality products to consumers at affordable price points, while promoting Indias legacy. I am sure that Udhaiyam will soon scale up to a national brand and satisfy consumers across India, just as it has earned the trust of millions in Tamil Nadu over decades.

S. Sudhakar, managing director, Udhaiyams Agro Foods, stated, This partnership with RCPL opens up new opportunities for Udhaiyam. The brand has delighted consumers in Tamil Nadu for decades. When it comes to branded pulses, Udhaiyam is synonymous with the best quality for households across the state.

With RCPL now taking charge of its expansion, we are confident that the goodness of Tamil Nadu and the rich heritage of the land will resonate with consumers across geographies, while adding value to their lives as we increasingly transition towards a healthier lifestyle.

Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 9.54% to Rs 18,165 crore on 9.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,58,898 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

