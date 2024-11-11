Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 17.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.75% to Rs 1037.75 crore

Net profit of Precision Wires India rose 17.86% to Rs 19.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.75% to Rs 1037.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 825.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1037.75825.284.074.2630.2526.5225.8722.3019.2716.35

