Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 17.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.75% to Rs 1037.75 croreNet profit of Precision Wires India rose 17.86% to Rs 19.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.75% to Rs 1037.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 825.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1037.75825.28 26 OPM %4.074.26 -PBDT30.2526.52 14 PBT25.8722.30 16 NP19.2716.35 18
