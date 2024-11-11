Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SML ISUZU standalone net profit rises 3.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 10.25% to Rs 549.71 crore

Net profit of SML ISUZU rose 3.37% to Rs 21.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 549.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 498.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales549.71498.59 10 OPM %8.157.86 -PBDT40.6032.89 23 PBT28.5321.15 35 NP21.8021.09 3

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

