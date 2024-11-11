SML ISUZU standalone net profit rises 3.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.25% to Rs 549.71 crore

Net profit of SML ISUZU rose 3.37% to Rs 21.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 549.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 498.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.549.71498.598.157.8640.6032.8928.5321.1521.8021.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News