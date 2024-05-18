Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 70.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 70.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 10.82% to Rs 878.03 crore

Net profit of Precision Wires India rose 70.32% to Rs 21.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 878.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 792.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.46% to Rs 72.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 3301.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3033.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales878.03792.27 11 3301.693033.58 9 OPM %4.923.92 -4.644.23 - PBDT34.0321.56 58 116.2095.45 22 PBT29.3618.03 63 98.8081.28 22 NP21.9212.87 70 72.8559.49 22

First Published: May 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

