Precot consolidated net profit rises 20.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.60% to Rs 196.94 crore

Net profit of Precot rose 20.21% to Rs 11.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 196.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 198.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.196.94198.1314.4912.7721.6719.3214.9115.0411.309.40

