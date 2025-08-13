AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 103.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.69% to Rs 132.42 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products rose 103.36% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.69% to Rs 132.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.132.42104.5212.017.5017.8011.3514.857.9212.125.96

