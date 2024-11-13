Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 15.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 25.97 croreNet profit of Premco Global declined 15.96% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 25.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.9724.01 8 OPM %11.2813.91 -PBDT3.723.86 -4 PBT2.232.55 -13 NP1.792.13 -16
