Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 15.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 25.97 crore

Net profit of Premco Global declined 15.96% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 25.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25.9724.0111.2813.913.723.862.232.551.792.13

