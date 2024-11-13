Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raghunath International consolidated net profit rises 10050.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Raghunath International consolidated net profit rises 10050.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Raghunath International rose 10050.00% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales00.25 -100 OPM %04.00 -PBDT2.710.08 3288 PBT2.700.08 3275 NP2.030.02 10050

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bengaluru landlord demands Rs 5 lakhs deposit for 40,000 rental flat

BlackBuck IPO opens today: GMP turns flat; should you subscribe or wait?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 78,600; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Prayagraj UPPSC protest: Cops register FIR against 12 for vandalisation

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story