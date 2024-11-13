Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.04% to Rs 168.58 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 42.86% to Rs 17.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.04% to Rs 168.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 137.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales168.58137.01 23 OPM %13.4712.02 -PBDT25.6116.11 59 PBT17.437.96 119 NP17.4012.18 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BlackBuck IPO opens today: GMP turns flat; should you subscribe or wait?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 78,600; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Prayagraj UPPSC protest: Cops register FIR against 12 for vandalisation

Biden govt sidesteps its 30-day deadline for Israel to improve Gaza aid

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story