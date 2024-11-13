Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.04% to Rs 168.58 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 42.86% to Rs 17.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.04% to Rs 168.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 137.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.168.58137.0113.4712.0225.6116.1117.437.9617.4012.18

