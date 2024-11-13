Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 435.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.73% to Rs 327.87 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 435.67% to Rs 32.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.73% to Rs 327.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 262.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.327.87262.8714.274.9052.2416.3445.819.9032.146.00

