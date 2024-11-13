Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 435.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 435.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.73% to Rs 327.87 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 435.67% to Rs 32.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.73% to Rs 327.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 262.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales327.87262.87 25 OPM %14.274.90 -PBDT52.2416.34 220 PBT45.819.90 363 NP32.146.00 436

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BlackBuck IPO opens today: GMP turns flat; should you subscribe or wait?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 78,600; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Prayagraj UPPSC protest: Cops register FIR against 12 for vandalisation

Biden govt sidesteps its 30-day deadline for Israel to improve Gaza aid

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story